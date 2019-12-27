HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Receives $40.48 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.48.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim upgraded HMS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Get HMS alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HMS by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HMS by 456.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in HMS in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HMS by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMS stock opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. HMS has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. HMS had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HMS will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.