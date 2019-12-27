Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Trading Up 0.7%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.89, 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GMICF)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.