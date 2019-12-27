Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the November 28th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global Inc (NASDAQ:HSON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Partners owned 0.09% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

