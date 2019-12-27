Hydro Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1.60 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HADAX and OKEx. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $8,115.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.29 or 0.05896474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001937 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001188 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol (HOT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

