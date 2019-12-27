HyperQuant Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $41,419.00 and approximately $235,654.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Hotbit, Kryptono and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01216689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

