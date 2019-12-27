Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.54. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1,076,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.24.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.70.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iamgold Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

