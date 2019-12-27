ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 28th total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $68,250.00. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.61% of ICC at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICCH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ICC has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $15.02.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ICC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

