ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.52

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.52 and traded as high as $15.14. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 1,907,523 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ICICI Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts expect that ICICI Bank Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 637.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 299.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

