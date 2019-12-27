IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of IESC opened at $25.85 on Friday. IES has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $549.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of IES by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of IES by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 47,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

