IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.81

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $75.81 and last traded at $75.81, with a volume of 22974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $80.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $10,977,276.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,156.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

