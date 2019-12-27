Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $31.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 1,332,382 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 2,873,044 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.67.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

In related news, insider Bryan Ball acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $70,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunomedics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,161,000 after purchasing an additional 340,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,389,000 after buying an additional 1,239,462 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after buying an additional 2,467,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Immunomedics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,874,000 after buying an additional 124,387 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Immunomedics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,208,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 136,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 2.16.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

