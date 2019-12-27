Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.00

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($5.00) and last traded at GBX 380 ($5.00), with a volume of 24711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355.50 ($4.68).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective (up from GBX 290 ($3.81)) on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $495.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 268.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.50%.

In related news, insider Charlie Ridge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58), for a total transaction of £17,400 ($22,888.71).

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.