Incent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,546.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $6,546.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Liqui. In the last week, Incent has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00182778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01216689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025969 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,506 tokens. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex, Liqui, Livecoin and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

