Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,594,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,495,519.28.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.86 per share, with a total value of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,311.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.60 per share, with a total value of C$31,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.51 per share, with a total value of C$28,775.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,875.00.

TSE TOU opened at C$15.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$462.28 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.03.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

