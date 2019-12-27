Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$532,067.00 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer John Friedrichsen sold 5,300 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.39, for a total transaction of C$532,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,558,643.

John Friedrichsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, John Friedrichsen sold 7,200 shares of Colliers International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$688,320.00.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$972.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$991.42 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.