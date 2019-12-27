Insolar Market Capitalization Achieves $6.60 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1.18 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Radar Relay, Okcoin Korea and Bithumb.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insolar Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cobinhood, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Liqui, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Binance, Kucoin and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

