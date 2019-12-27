Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.47). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.97). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.21.

NTLA traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 195,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,722. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 406.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 60.2% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 7,465.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

