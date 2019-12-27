International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.69

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.69 and traded as high as $43.55. International Bancshares shares last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 72,063 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on IBOC. BidaskClub upgraded International Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.34.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 241.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 459.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

