International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $43.14 on Friday. International Bancshares has a 12-month low of $32.04 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.34.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

