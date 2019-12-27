Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $74.68

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.68 and traded as high as $75.04. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 7,786 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 152.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

