Investors Buy High Volume of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Call Options (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 875% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 142.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 417,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245,364 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 11.4% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after buying an additional 2,480,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% during the second quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,566,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $10.72. 39,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,428. The firm has a market cap of $952.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.79. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.