Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 9,480 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,196% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. 376,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.