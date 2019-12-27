IOTA Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $451.92 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, CoinFalcon, Binance and Bitfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitfinex, Upbit, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Coinone, Exrates, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC, Huobi, FCoin and Ovis. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

