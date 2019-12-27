IRISnet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.04 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and $3.04 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.01212729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025970 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00119356 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,456,877 coins and its circulating supply is 501,107,896 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

Buying and Selling IRISnet

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

