Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the November 28th total of 329,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the third quarter valued at about $469,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 213.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 116,141 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 138,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRS opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $15.44.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The firm had revenue of $377.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

