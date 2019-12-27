iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Hits New 1-Year High at $206.69

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $206.69 and last traded at $205.45, with a volume of 2799 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.16.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,358,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,152,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,050,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

