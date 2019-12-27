iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.81

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.81 and last traded at $55.76, with a volume of 3489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.46.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 267.8% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $472,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

