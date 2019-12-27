James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,109,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.80. James Hardie Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $660.10 million during the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.