Japan Content Token (JCT) Trading 28.5% Lower Over Last Week

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Japan Content Token has a total market cap of $38,433.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Japan Content Token has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One Japan Content Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B, BitMart and Simex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Japan Content Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00182997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.01219530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119482 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. The official website for Japan Content Token is ja-cket.com. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, LATOKEN, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Japan Content Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Japan Content Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Japan Content Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.