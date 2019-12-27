Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.68 Million

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $556.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.48 million and the highest is $564.94 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.