Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $556.68 Million

Brokerages predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will post $556.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.48 million and the highest is $564.94 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $476.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JAZZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.71.

In other news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total transaction of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $223,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.