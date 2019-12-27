John Lee Sells 421,000 Shares of Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Stock

Prophecy Development Corp (TSE:PCY) Director John Lee sold 421,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.32, for a total value of C$132,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,723,901 shares in the company, valued at C$4,323,028.82.

John Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, John Lee acquired 270,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$79,650.00.

On Monday, November 11th, John Lee acquired 165,000 shares of Prophecy Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$61,050.00.

Shares of Prophecy Development stock opened at C$0.34 on Friday. Prophecy Development Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30.

Prophecy Development Company Profile

Prophecy Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. It holds a 100% interest in its operating primary vanadium mine, the Gibellini vanadium project, which is located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Titan vanadium-titanium-iron property located in Ontario, Canada; a 100% interest in the Ulaan Ovoo coal property located in Selenge province, Mongolia; and a 100% interest in the Chandgana Tal coal property and Khavtgai Uul coal property located in Khentii province, Mongolia.

