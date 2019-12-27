Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Short Interest Up 79.7% in December

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 79.7% from the November 28th total of 851,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 556,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNCE. BidaskClub raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.60, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $277.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 3.75. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $119.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 376,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 84,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

