Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Kearny Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRNY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 458.6% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.