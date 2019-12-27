Kellogg (NYSE:K) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.20

Kellogg (NYSE:K)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.20 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 20272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.66.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,291 shares of company stock worth $40,456,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $9,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 42.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,444,000 after acquiring an additional 204,269 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Kellogg by 93.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 419,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 202,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile (NYSE:K)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

