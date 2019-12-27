KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Gap Up to $0.37

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.42, but opened at $0.37. KemPharm shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1,150,539 shares traded.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $1.05 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KemPharm by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 134.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 738.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

