Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the November 28th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KOP opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Koppers has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Koppers in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

