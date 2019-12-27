Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Short Interest Update

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 437,800 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the November 28th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.13 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 2.40%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 5,615 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $239,816.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 106.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth $219,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

