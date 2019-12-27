Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.56

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $29.12. Kroger shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 1,641,100 shares.

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Get Kroger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 53.1% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 608,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after buying an additional 101,887 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kroger (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.