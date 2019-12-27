Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lafargeholcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays upgraded Lafargeholcim from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Lafargeholcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lafargeholcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

HCMLY stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90. Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

