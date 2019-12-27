Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 12-Month High at $86.37

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $86.37 and last traded at $85.98, with a volume of 3077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 820,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 183,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

