Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $110.46

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.46 and traded as high as $112.96. Landstar System shares last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 84,948 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSTR. Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.97%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,134,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,485,000 after buying an additional 358,887 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 10.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,592,000 after acquiring an additional 212,025 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 30.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 878,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,826,000 after purchasing an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

