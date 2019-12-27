Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix Inc (NASDAQ:LTRX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lantronix an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on LTRX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lantronix from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $65,556.54. Insiders have sold a total of 24,926 shares of company stock valued at $82,208 in the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lantronix by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTRX stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Lantronix has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.74 million during the quarter. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

