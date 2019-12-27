Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $650.00

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 652 ($8.58), with a volume of 6305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.55).

The stock has a market capitalization of $772.15 million and a P/E ratio of -543.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.49.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

