Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.10

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.10 and traded as high as $50.95. Leggett & Platt shares last traded at $50.90, with a volume of 629,569 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,679.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 600,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,041,000 after buying an additional 35,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 121.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 168,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after buying an additional 92,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 105,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

