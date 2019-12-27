Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Shares of LMNR opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.72 million, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Limoneira has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $25.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

In related news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $72,660 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 17.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.