Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 827,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the November 28th total of 522,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Shares of LIND stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,760. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $832.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.