Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.83

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $88.83 and traded as high as $96.99. Lindsay shares last traded at $96.16, with a volume of 28,184 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.96.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.53 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 85.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindsay by 283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.