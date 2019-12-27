Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.62

Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.62 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 91254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.15 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a market cap of $164.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.0302344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

