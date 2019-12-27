LiteDoge Market Cap Hits $54,257.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a market cap of $54,257.00 and $57.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,452.40 or 2.10258702 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027970 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

