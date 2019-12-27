Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LAC stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

